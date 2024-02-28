Idorsia enters collaboration on two assets with Viatris

Swiss biotech Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) closed down more than 9% at 2.59 francs today, on news of a deal for two of its assets.
Idorsia has entered into agreements for a significant global research and development collaboration with Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), for the global development and commercialization of two Phase III assets – selatogrel and cenerimod – for an upfront payment of $350 million, potential development and regulatory milestone payments, and certain contingent payments of additional sales milestone payments and tiered royalties from mid-single- to low double-digit percentage on annual net sales.
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