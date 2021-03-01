Idorsia files NDA for clazosentan in Japan

Swiss drug developer Idorsia’s (SIX: IDIA) edged up 2.8% to 25.58 francs this morning, as it said it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for clazosentan, a fast-acting, selective endothelin A (ETA) receptor antagonist, for the prevention of cerebral vasospasm, vasospasm-related cerebral infarction and cerebral ischemic symptoms after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH).
The application is supported by replicated results from the Japanese registration program which consisted of two double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled studies assessing the efficacy and safety of clazosentan in reducing vasospasm-related morbidity and all-cause mortality events in adult Japanese patients following aSAH.
Dr Satoshi Tanaka, president of Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Japan, commented: “The development of clazosentan has taken many years to bring us to the filing of an NDA and we were very fortunate to not be held back by the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan. The team has worked rapidly to analyze the data and prepare the dossier for the PMDA so that we can bring clazosentan to the patients as soon as possible. We will now work together with the authorities through the regulatory process, and in parallel, prepare the scientific publication and the commercial launch which we hope to see in the first half of 2022.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze