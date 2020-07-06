Thursday 26 February 2026

Idorsia notches up more positive Phase III trial results for daridorexant

Biotechnology
6 July 2020
idorsia_large-1-

Swiss biotech Idorsia (SIX: IDIA) today announced positive top-line results of the second pivotal Phase III study investigating 10mg and 25mg doses of its dual orexin receptor antagonist, daridorexant, in 924 adult and elderly patients (39.3% ≥ 65 years) with insomnia.

The study confirms the findings of the first pivotal study, demonstrating efficacy of treatment with daridorexant on objective and subjective sleep parameters and showed positive effects on daytime functioning, with patients reporting no morning sleepiness and no evidence of rebound or withdrawal symptoms upon treatment discontinuation.

On April 20, 2020, the company reported the results of the first pivotal study with daridorexant where both daridorexant doses significantly improved both sleep onset and sleep maintenance. Daridorexant 50mg also significantly improved daytime functioning. All results were sustained over the threeths of the trial.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Eye-opening Phase III data from Swiss biotech Idorsia
20 April 2020
Biotechnology
Idorsia grants Mochida rights to daridorexant in Japan
5 December 2019
Biotechnology
Santhera deal with Idorsia includes equity stake option
21 November 2018
Biotechnology
Idorsia raises $632 million in preparation of daridorexant launch
12 October 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Positive 12-month data shows lotivibart maintains high levels of viral suppression in long-acting HIV treatment regimen
Pharmaceutical
Positive 12-month data shows lotivibart maintains high levels of viral suppression in long-acting HIV treatment regimen
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Lilly's oral GLP-1 orforglipron bests oral semaglutide
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
New data adds to case for bictegravir and lenacapavir in HIV
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Turbine raises $25m in series B and expands into immunology
26 February 2026
Generics
Hikma down despite delivering group revenue and profit growth
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
US states sue HHS over overhaul of childhood vaccine schedule
26 February 2026
Biotechnology
Sarepta seeks new boss amid Doug Ingram retirement
26 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Abcuro
A US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies designed to deplete highly cytotoxic T cells in autoimmune diseases and certain cancers. Abcuro’s strategy centers on precise modulation of cytotoxic and NK cell populations through monoclonal antibody programs, with lead assets advancing toward registrational trials in rare disease settings.


More Features in Biotechnology

Sarepta seeks new boss amid Doug Ingram retirement
26 February 2026
GSK inks deal to acquire 35Pharma
26 February 2026
Vir Biotechnology leaps on news of Astellas collaboration
25 February 2026
Abcuro bullish on ulviprubart’s IBM prospects despite failure
25 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze