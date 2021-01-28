Illuminated Hypereosinophilic syndrome

By Dr Nicola Davies
Hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES) refers to a group of rare blood disorders that are characterized by a marked overproduction of eosinophils (white blood cells that lay an important role in immunity). While the exact prevalence of HES is unknown, the World Health Organization reported age-adjusted incidence of about 3-4 people per 10,000,000 between 2001 and 2005.
Patients diagnosed with HES usually have a peripheral eosinophil count greater than 1500/µl and evidence of multiorgan damage due to eosinophilic infiltration.2 Symptoms of HES vary widely depending on the area of eosinophil infiltration, and may include skin rash, abdominal pain, muscle weakness and debilitating fatigue.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze