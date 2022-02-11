Monday 12 January 2026

Imagia Cybernetics and Canexia Health merge

Biotechnology
11 February 2022


Canada-based companies Imagia Cybernetics, AI-healthcare company, and Canexia Health have announced their planned merger, which is expected to close at the end of February, subject to shareholder approval.

Canexia is an oncology innovator that streamlines complex cancer genomic information which allows oncologists to identify optimal treatment selection and patient monitoring. The merger includes C$20 million ($15.6 million) funding with participation from BDC Capital’s Women in Technology Venture Fund, Desjardins Capital, and PacBridge Capital.

Combined, Imagia and Canexia will increase access to precision oncology at the community level. In addition to working with four leading pharmaceutical companies, Imagia and Canexia are integrated with 20 hospital systems and reference labs around the world. Their expertise in genomics, oncology, artificial intelligence, and informatics will enable health systems to bring testing in-house, delivering precision oncology to patients no matter where they live.

