Thursday 23 April 2026

Imcyse announces new chairman and other changes

Biotechnology
5 August 2019
imcyse_large

Immunotherapeutics developer Imcyse today announced the appointment of seasoned biotech expert Thomas Taapken as executive chairman and chairman of the board, as part of imminent changes at the Belgium company following the recent successful 28 million-euro ($31.2 million) Series B financing round.

In addition to the new appointment, several additional board members have been appointed and simultaneously, Pierre Vandepapelière is stepping down from his current role as chief executive. In the future he will focus on his role as chief medical officer, facilitating the company’s vital clinical work as Imcyse enters its new stage of development, which is expected to see the further expansion of clinical activities.

Dr Taapken is an independent adviser with over 20 years of experience in the life sciences sector at senior management and board levels. Prior to joining Imcyse, he held executive management positions at several private and publicly listed companies, including Medigene AG, Epigenomics AG and Biotie Therapies. He also served on the board of private and listed companies such as Scibase AB, Immunic AG and others.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Imcyse secures total of 35 million euros in financing round and grants
18 June 2019




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

David Reese retirement prompts organizational changes at Amgen
Biotechnology
David Reese retirement prompts organizational changes at Amgen
23 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Roche 1st quarter 2026 sales hit by strong Swiss franc
23 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen confident on ambitious guidance after strong start
23 April 2026
Biotechnology
Zepzelca combo gains foothold in Asia-Pacific with new nods
23 April 2026
Biotechnology
New FDA indication for Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent
23 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal brings in medical affairs chief amid Rezdiffra rollout
23 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi posts strong Q1 thanks to Dupixent and launches
23 April 2026


Company Spotlight

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines targeting the melanocortin-4 receptor pathway in patients with rare neuroendocrine diseases driven by genetic defects in the hunger-signaling pathway.


More Features in Biotechnology

David Reese retirement prompts organizational changes at Amgen
23 April 2026
Zepzelca combo gains foothold in Asia-Pacific with new nods
23 April 2026
New FDA indication for Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent
23 April 2026
Sage duo launch neurology firm Tortugas
22 April 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze