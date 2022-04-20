ImmPACT Bio names Venkata Yepuri as chief operating officer

Cancer-focused cell therapy company ImmPACT Bio USA today announced the appointment of Venkata Yepuri as chief operating officer. In this role, Mr Yepuri will oversee business operations across the company.

“Venkata is a senior operations leader with a track record of delivering transformative and strategic solutions in both high-growth and start-up environments, and I am thrilled to welcome him to ImmPACT Bio as our chief operating officer,” said Dr Sumant Ramachandra, president and chief executive, ImmPACT Bio, adding: “His broad industry experience and expertise in building strategic partnerships, operationalizing global solutions, delivering experience at scale, enabling digital transformation, and building diverse and inclusive teams, will be of great benefit to ImmPACT Bio as we advance our pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies that harness the immune system and address key challenges for current cell therapies in cancer.”

“It is an exciting time to join ImmPACT Bio as we look to advance the pipeline of our next-generation CAR T-cell therapies,” said Mr Yepuri. “I look forward to working with Sumant, our board, and the entire ImmPACT team to deliver on our mission to bring curative therapies to patients living with cancer.”