Immune Pharma funds study supporting bertilimumab use in irritable bowel syndrome

US-Israeli Immune Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IMNP) has funded a study yielding clinical data to demonstrate the importance of intestinal-eotaxin-1-Eosinophil axis in inflammatory bowel disease.
Tomer Adar, a gastroenterologist at the Institute for Digestive Diseases at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Israel is presenting the abstract at the United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna, Austria.
Professor Eran Goldin, chairman of the Institute, said: "This prospective clinical observational study demonstrates the pivotal role of eotaxin-1 in both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Ongoing and future clinical trials will assess the relevance of selecting patients based on high eotaxin-1 tissue levels to optimize treatment response with anti-eotaxin 1 drugs such as Bertilimumab."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze