Immunic posts strong Phase II results in RRMS trial of IMU-838

3 August 2020
US clinical-stage biopharma company Immunic (Nasdaq: IMUX) saw its shares leap more than 34% to $23.10 in pre-market trading this morning after it released positive top-line data from its Phase II EMPhASIS trial of lead asset, IMU-838, the company’s selective oral DHODH inhibitor, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

“These positive Phase II results impressively show the robust activity of IMU-838 in RRMS and provide further evidence of the favorable safety profile already observed in other patient populations representing more than 650 human subjects and patients, to date,” stated Daniel Vitt, chief executive and president of Immunic.

He continued: “We believe that these Phase II data of IMU-838 speak volumes about its potential to provide a new, convenient, once daily oral front-line treatment option to patients suffering from RRMS, bolstered by a unique combination of potential efficacy, safety and tolerability. Given the strength of these top-line results, we will continue to prepare a clinical Phase III program for IMU-838 in RRMS and, after a full review of the data, anticipate providing a further update on development strategy.”

