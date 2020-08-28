Immunicum names Sven Rohmann as CEO

Swedish biotech Immunicum (STO: IMMU) has appointed Dr Sven Rohmann as chief executive, effective immediately.
Bringing 30 years of industry experience from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies as well as life science investment and company sale and acquisition experience, Dr Rohmann will be leading Immunicum as it continues to develop ilixadencel, the company’s cell-based, off-the-shelf immune primer, and other programs for the treatment of solid tumors.
“Sven has an impressive track record of creating value and as a deal maker. He brings a wealth of experience in leading successful biotechnology companies and bringing innovative new medicines all the way through development to product launch,” said Michael Oredsson, chairman of Immunicum, adding: “I am confident that Immunicum will benefit from his vast knowledge of the global biopharmaceutical industry, his strong network and his demonstrated transformative management expertise. We also want to express our gratitude to Alex Karlsson-Parra, who has navigated Immunicum through an important period as the interim CEO, and can now return to his core function as chief scientific officer.”
