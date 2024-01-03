ImmunityBio announces $320 million investment by Oberland Capital

US clinical-stage immunotherapy specialist ImmunityBio (Nasdaq: IBRX) yesterday announced an up to $320 million royalty financing and equity investment in the company by Oberland Capital, with $210 million of gross proceeds received at closing on December 29, 2023.

As a result, the aggregate of capital raised in 2023 is $850 million, with $320 million from institutional investors and $530 million from founder, ImmunityBio noted.