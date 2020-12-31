Monday 12 January 2026

ImmunityBio appoints chief strategy officer

Biotechnology
31 December 2020
boardroom-large-1-

US privately-held immunotherapy company ImmunityBio has appointed Fabio Benedetti as chief strategy officer, effective January 4, 2021.

Dr Benedetti brings more than 20 years of biotech and large pharma experience in oncology clinical development and medical affairs. In this role, he will oversee life-cycle management, pipeline and commercial strategy, including medical affairs. Following the completion of ImmunityBio’s proposed merger with NantKwest (Nasdaq: NK), which is set to complete in the first half of 2021, Dr Benedetti is expected to assume the role of chief strategy officer of the combined company. ImmunityBio investors will take the lion’s share of the new company.

“I am pleased to welcome Fabio, a proven leader in clinical development, to ImmunityBio,” said Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, chairman and chief executive of ImmunityBio and NantKwest, adding: “As we work to help advance our powerful and broad portfolio of oncology and infectious disease assets and bring these treatments to patients, we will benefit from his deep understanding of oncology therapies and experience leading global portfolio management teams. I look forward to working closely with Fabio and the rest of our team to build on our recent momentum and reach even more patients.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
ImmunityBio selected for 'Operation Warp Speed' to develop COVID-19 vaccine
28 May 2020
Biotechnology
Louis Pascarella named Innocoll CEO
11 January 2021
Biotechnology
COVID-19 vaccine developer wins licensing deal for temperature-stable oral capsule tech
14 January 2021
Biotechnology
ImmunityBio reports positive results in bladder cancer
15 February 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze