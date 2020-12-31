ImmunityBio appoints chief strategy officer

US privately-held immunotherapy company ImmunityBio has appointed Fabio Benedetti as chief strategy officer, effective January 4, 2021.
Dr Benedetti brings more than 20 years of biotech and large pharma experience in oncology clinical development and medical affairs. In this role, he will oversee life-cycle management, pipeline and commercial strategy, including medical affairs. Following the completion of ImmunityBio’s proposed merger with NantKwest (Nasdaq: NK), which is set to complete in the first half of 2021, Dr Benedetti is expected to assume the role of chief strategy officer of the combined company. ImmunityBio investors will take the lion’s share of the new company.
“I am pleased to welcome Fabio, a proven leader in clinical development, to ImmunityBio,” said Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, chairman and chief executive of ImmunityBio and NantKwest, adding: “As we work to help advance our powerful and broad portfolio of oncology and infectious disease assets and bring these treatments to patients, we will benefit from his deep understanding of oncology therapies and experience leading global portfolio management teams. I look forward to working closely with Fabio and the rest of our team to build on our recent momentum and reach even more patients.”
