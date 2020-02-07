ImmunogenX buys Alvine Pharma assets, including latiglutenase

USA-based biopharma company ImmunogenX says it has completed the acquisition of the non-cash assets of privately-held celiac disease (CD) specialist Alvine Pharmaceuticals.

This includes latiglutenase (formerly known as ALV003 and renamed IMGX-003), an orally administered mixture of two recombinant gluten-specific proteases that degrades gluten proteins into small physiologically irrelevant fragments. The technology is backed by over 50 issued or pending patents, has been extensively studied in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, and is the only CD treatment that has demonstrated histologic success as well as symptomatic improvements in clinical trials.