Immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines: past, present and future

Kees Melief, chief scientific officer of ISA Pharmaceuticals, provides an Expert View on why therapeutic cancer vaccines will be a success following many years of being out of favor.

After several decades of trials and tribulations, research and development of therapeutic cancer vaccines has seen renewed excitement around this promising approach. Typically, cancer vaccines are used to create an immune response via T-cells against an existing cancer, allowing the body to eliminate the cancer cells.

Past learnings: three mistakes