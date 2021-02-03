Immunovant slumps by 42% on scare over thyroid eye disease drug

New York-based biopharma Immunovant (Nasdaq: IMVT) lost 42% of its value in Tuesday’s trading after announcing a voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401.
Immunovant had become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients in ASCEND GO-2, a Phase IIb trial in thyroid eye disease (TED).
"After discussion and agreement with regulators regarding protocol modifications, the company intends to continue to pursue development of IMVT-1401"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze