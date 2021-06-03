Sunday 11 January 2026

Immutep and Merck KGaA ink new collaboration

Biotechnology
3 June 2021
Australian biotech Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM) saw its shares rise 10% to A$5.56, after it announced a new collaboration and supply agreement with Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) for a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in patients with solid tumors, called INSIGHT-005.

The trial will evaluate the feasibility, safety and efficacy of Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), when given in combination with bintrafusp alfa (M7824), an investigational bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy being jointly developed by Merck, and GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK). Bintrafusp alfa aims to block two immunosuppressive pathways, TGF-β and PD-L1, while efti activates antigen presenting cells, via the LAG-3 – MHC II pathway.

Builds on encouraging data from the INSIGHT program

“Through INSIGHT-005, we plan to explore the effect of releasing the brakes and pushing the accelerator of the body’s immune system in three different positions of the cancer immunity cycle. The new trial builds on our knowledge and the encouraging data from the INSIGHT trial of efti, also in solid tumors. We are excited about this new clinical collaboration which allows us to extend and strengthen our relationship with an existing partner in a new and exciting setting, particularly at a time when there is growing awareness and validation of the LAG-3 MHC class II interaction,” said Immutep chief executive Marc Voigt.

INSIGHT-005 will be conducted by the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, at Krankenhaus Nordwest in Frankfurt, Germany (IKF) as an investigator-initiated trial, with Prof Dr Salah-Eddin Al-Batran as lead investigator. The study will be run as an amendment to the protocol of the ongoing Phase I INSIGHT trial as the fifth arm (Stratum E). Prof Al-Batran is also the lead investigator of INSIGHT and INSIGHT-004 and a member of Immutep’s clinical advisory board.

“We are very pleased to be expanding our involvement with Immutep to explore efti in a new combination with bintrafusp alfa. Our experience and knowledge of efti, combined with our extensive nationwide network of more than 500 German clinical facilities, means we are well equipped to lead the INSIGHT-005 study,” said Prof Al-Batran.

