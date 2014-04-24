Thursday 8 January 2026

Impax Laboratories appoints Frederick Wilkinson as President and CEO

24 April 2014
US generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ: IPXL) has announced the appointment of Frederick Wilkinson as President and Chief Executive Officer effective April 29, 2014.

Mr Wilkinson (pictured), who previously served as President, Actavis Global Research and Development at Actavis plc succeeds Larry Hsu who is retiring.

“A long-time industry leader, Fred's extensive experience in managing generic, brand, R&D, and regulatory and compliance activities, together with his track record in driving change, delivering growth, advancing pipeline products and driving innovation, make him the perfect candidate for this role,” said Robert Burr, Chairman of Impax Laboratories. “I have every confidence that Fred's vision and passion will translate into remarkable success for Impax. The Board would like to thank Dr Hsu for his incredible dedication and commitment over the last 18 years and for positioning the Company for its next phase of growth.”

