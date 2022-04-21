Impressive results for COVID-19 preventive therapy Evusheld

The New England Journal of Medicine has published detailed results from the PROVENT Phase III study of AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) coronavirus antibody therapy Evusheld (tixagevimab/cilgavimab).
The product, which has been tested as an option for pre-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19, was shown to reduce the risk of developing symptomatic disease by 77% in the primary analysis and by 83% in the six-month follow-up analysis, compared to placebo.
There were no cases of severe disease or COVID-19 related deaths in the Evusheld group through the six-month follow-up.
