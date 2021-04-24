Sunday 11 January 2026

Increase in production capacity for COVID-19 vaccines in EU

Biotechnology
24 April 2021
ema_big

Following its April meeting, the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee ( CHMP) has adopted two important recommendations that will increase manufacturing capacity and supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union.

Scaled-up processes for BioNTech/Pfizer’s vaccine

The EMA has approved an increase in batch size and associated process scale up at Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) vaccine manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium. The recommendation by the Agency’s CHMP is expected to have a significant impact on the supply of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq (BNTX) and Pfizer, in the European Union.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Expanded capacity for BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 jabs backed by CHMP
24 August 2021
Biotechnology
More COVID-19 vaccine supplies coming to the rescue of EU roll-out
17 February 2021
Biotechnology
EMA's CHMP at last backs approving COVID-19 vaccines production plants
26 March 2021
Biotechnology
Moderna anticipates $18.4 billion APA coronavirus vaccine sales
26 February 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze