Increased focus on generics and biosimilars only way to make European health care sustainable, says EGA

Addressing delegates at the 19th European Generic medicines Association (EGA) Annual Conference in Athens, Greece, its president Gudbjorg Edda Eggertsdottir stressed that generic and biosimilar medicines companies ensuring high-quality manufacturing jobs and know-how should remain in Europe; benefiting society and patients and increasing the competitiveness and innovative capacity of this strategic industry.

“The EGA is ready to work with European and national authorities to make the concept of sustainable manufacturing a reality in Europe and calls upon the European Commission to cement the place of generic and biosimilar medicines in Europe and on the global stage in its industrial policy,” the EGA president said.