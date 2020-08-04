Sunday 11 January 2026

Incyte down, despite posting strong sales and income growth for 2nd-qtr

Biotechnology
4 August 2020
incytebig

Shares of US biotech Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) were down 3.5% at $ 98.25 by early afternoon today, after it reported 2020 second quarter financial results.

Total product and royalty revenues for the three months came in at $593 million, an increase of 16% versus the like 2019 period. Net income for the quarter, on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, was $290.3 million, compared with $105.3 million.

“We continue to execute successfully across all aspects of our business,” stated Hervé Hoppenot, chief executive of Incyte. “Demand for Jakafi (ruxolitinib) is robust and the recent approval of Pemazyre (pemigatinib), as well as those of Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) with MorphoSys and Tabrecta (capmatinib) with Novartis, add to our momentum. In addition, clinical updates from the tafasitamab and LIMBER programs at the recent EHA congress, the successful outcome of REACH3, and our plan to submit an NDA seeking approval for ruxolitinib cream at the end of this year, further illustrate the opportunities within our portfolio to drive additional diversification and growth,” he explained

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves Monjuvi combo for DLBCL
3 August 2020
Biotechnology
Lilly and Incyte's baricitinib nabs breakthrough status for alopecia candidate
16 March 2020
Biotechnology
New treatment for rare bile duct cancer in Europe
30 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Priority Review underway for Jakafi in chronic GVHD
23 February 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze