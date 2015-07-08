Incyte in oncology research alliance with Vanderbilt University

US biotech firm Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has entered into a multi-year research support and collaboration agreement with Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), whereby Incyte will provide funding for certain aspects of Vanderbilt’s cancer research activities.

This alliance is designed to develop an improved understanding of basic cancer biology and the mechanisms of action of certain Incyte-proprietary compounds, as well as identify and develop novel approaches to patient selection which may enable new therapeutic opportunities in oncology.

“The Incyte pipeline of targeted therapies represents an opportunity for researchers here at Vanderbilt to test important hypotheses in a scientifically-aligned mission. We envision a collaboration centered on advancing our mechanistic understanding of cancer therapies,” said Michael Savona, director, Hematology Early Therapy Program, VICC/VUMC.