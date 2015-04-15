Incyte picks Switzerland for European headquarters

US biotech firm Incyte Corp (Nasdaq: INCY) says that it will establish the new headquarters of Incyte Europe Sarl in Geneva, Switzerland.

Incyte intends to use Incyte Europe as the base from which it will conduct its European clinical development operations, and expects to occupy the 9,000 square foot facility by mid-2015.

“The establishment of Incyte Europe in Geneva is a natural step in our company’s evolution,” said Hervé Hoppenot, president and chief executive of Incyte, adding: “Incyte has a broad and growing pipeline of proprietary, wholly-owned products, and we expect that this new facility in the center of Europe will enable us to create the infrastructure needed to support our global drug development programs, and to bring additional, potentially life-changing medicines to patients with cancer.”