Incyte presents new Phase III data on Opzelura in patients with vitiligo

US biotech Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has announced the full 24-week results from its pivotal Phase III TRuE-V clinical trial program investigating Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream, a topical JAK inhibitor, in adolescent and adult patients (age ≥12 years) with nonsegmental vitiligo.
These data will be presented today as a late-breaking oral presentation (Abstract #D3T01.2A) at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 30th Congress, held virtually from September 29-October 2, 2021.
Building on the previously-announced positive top-line results from the TRuE-V program, findings from the Week 24 analysis showed treatment with 1.5% ruxolitinib cream twice daily (BID) resulted in greater improvement to vehicle for the primary and all key secondary endpoints in both the TRuE-V1 and TRuE-V2 studies. Results, which were consistent across both studies, showed:
