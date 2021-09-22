Incyte scores first US approval of topical JAK inhibitor

Delaware, USA-based biopharma Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has announced an important US approval.

Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream has been approved for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable.

This drug is a different formulation of Jakafi, which has already been approved in the USA to treat intermediate- or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease. It is the first and only topical formulation of a JAK inhibitor to win approval in the USA.