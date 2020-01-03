Incyte takes double-digit hit after Phase III setback

US drugmaker Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) looked set to open Friday’s trading more than 11% down after taking an after-hours pummelling in the stock market.

The company had announced late on Thursday that the pivotal Phase III GRAVITAS-301 study evaluating itacitinib in combination with corticosteroids for treatment-naïve acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), did not meet the primary endpoint.

Compared to placebo plus corticosteroids, itacitinib combination failed to offer a statistically-significant improvement in overall response rate (ORR) at day 28.