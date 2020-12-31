Monday 12 January 2026

Incyte takes option to acquire rights to Cellenkos' CK0804

Biotechnology
31 December 2020
US biotech firm Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) and Cellenkos, a Houston USA-based associate of Hong Kong-based firm Golden Meditech (SEHK: 00801), have signed a development collaboration to investigate the combination of ruxolitinib (Jakafi) and CK0804, Cellenkos’ cryopreserved CXCR4 enriched, allogeneic, umbilical cord blood-derived T-regulatory cells, in patients with myelofibrosis (MF).

In addition, Incyte has an exclusive option to acquire sole rights to develop and commercialize CK0804, and genetically-modified variants of CK0804, in benign and malignant hematology indications.

Shares of Incyte traded up as much as 4% on Wednesday, when it closed the day 1.15% higher at $86.86. Jakafi, approved for the treatment of hematologic, oncologic and other indications, is expected to bring in net product revenue in a range of $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion for full-year 2020, according to the latest guidance from the company,

