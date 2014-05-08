India’s bio-pharma market forecast to reach $7 billion by FY2015

Growing at an average rate of about 20%, India’s biotech industry comprising bio-pharmaceuticals, bio-services, bio-agriculture, bio-industry and bio-informatics may reach the $7 billion mark by fiscal year 2015, an Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) study states.



“The biotechnology industry in India, comprising of about 400 companies has grown threefold in last five years to reach $4 billion in FY 2013,” according to a study titled Access to Healthcare: Indian Perspective, conducted by the ASSOCHAM.



India’s biotechnology sector is divided into five segments based on products and services offered – bio pharmaceuticals, bio services, bio agriculture, bio-industry and bio-informatics. “Bio-pharma is the largest sector contributing about 62% per cent of the total revenue followed by bio services (18%), bio-agri (15%), bio industry (4%), while bio informatics is still at a nascent stage contributing just about 1% of the total revenue.”

Bio-pharma generated 126 billion rupees



With revenue generation to the tune of over 126 billion rupees ($2.09 billion), the bio-pharma sector comprises of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. Meanwhile, India has emerged as a leading destination for clinical trials, contract research and manufacturing activities owing to the growth in the bio services sector which accounts for revenue generation worth about 38 billion rupees.



“India’s biotechnology sector is benefitting from several advantages like its cost effectiveness, research and development (R&D) expertise and personal skills as India is now globally recognized as an ideal location for manufacturing biotech products and for conducting high-level research programmes in the field,” said DS Rawat, secretary general of ASSOCHAM while releasing the chamber’s study.



“Increasing investments, outsourcing activities and exports are key drivers for growth in India’s biotech sector,” said Mr Rawat. “Biotechnology is a capital intensive sector with long gestation periods for returns, hence it is important to provide an appropriate enabling environment such as incentives, infrastructure and funding models so as to make the industry sustainable, one such model is through life sciences park/biotech clusters.”