Indian pharma industry expected to grow to $65 billion by 2024

The Indian pharmaceutical sector is set to grow three-fold in the next decade, according to the country's Economic Survey. COVID-19 appears to have presented both an opportunity and a challenge for India to emerge as the 'pharmacy of the world', reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
The drug industry, which is currently valued at $41 billion, is expected to grow to $65 billion by 2024 and $120-130 billion by 2030.
According to the Economic Survey 2020-21, a significant raw material base and availability of a skilled workforce have enabled India to emerge as an international manufacturing hub for generic medicines. Moreover, India is the only country with the largest number of US Food and Drug Administration compliant pharma plants (more than 262 including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients [APIs]) outside of the USA.
