Inequality in UK access to Xenpozyme infuriates Sanofi

The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has decided not to recommend Sanofi's (Euronext: SAN) Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa) as a treatment for acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD; Niemann-Pick Disease) in people with type AB or type B.
This means that patients with type AB or type B ASMD in England and Wales cannot access via the National Health Service (NHS) what is the only licenced treatment for this progressive, life-limiting, ultra-rare disease, which affects a very small number of children and predominantly young adults.
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