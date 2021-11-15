Monday 12 January 2026

Injecting mRNA could work in heart failure, trial shows

Biotechnology
15 November 2021
AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) are encouraged by results from a Phase II trial that involves injecting mRNA into the heart of patients.

The EPICCURE trial demonstrated that AZD8601 met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability in patients with heart failure.

"These early results indicate the potential of mRNA therapeutics in stimulating VEGF-A production to provide reparative and disease-modifying options for patients with heart failure and other ischemic vascular diseases"In the trial, researchers injected mRNA encoding vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF-A) – known as AZD8601 – directly into the myocardium of patients undergoing elective coronary artery bypass surgery.

