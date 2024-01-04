Innate Pharma strengthens leadership team

French immuno-oncology company Innate Pharma (Euronext: IPH) today announced that it has strengthened its leadership and corporate governance with the appointment of two new executive board members.

Arvind Sood, executive vice president (EVP), president of US Operations, Dr Sonia Quaratino, EVP, chief medical officer are thus joining Hervé Brailly, interim chief executive and Yannis Morel, EVP, chief operating officer.