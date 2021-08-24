Inno4Vac seeks to drive forward vaccine development

A host of companies have signed up to take part in Inno4Vac, a newly-established European public-private partnership to innovate vaccine development.

The Innovative Medicines Initiative 2 Joint Undertaking has mobilized more than 33 million euros ($38.7 million) to support the partnership, which has been set up to seize the health opportunities offered by vaccines, which already save an estimated 2.5 million lives every year and protect millions more from illness and disability.

"The scientific community has recognized the urgent need to significantly reduce the time-to-market for new vaccines"But developing new vaccines is extremely time-consuming, costly and risky. Indeed, on average it takes more than 10 years and costs more than 800 million euros ($940 million) to bring a vaccine to the market.