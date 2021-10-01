Innovative cancer vaccine steps closer to becoming reality

Autogene cevumeran, an innovative cancer vaccine which could pave the way for a new class of oncology treatment, has entered into Phase II testing.

Developed by Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), the discoverer of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE)-partnered coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty, the candidate is being tested in people with colorectal cancer.

Like Comirnaty, the vaccine has been developed using mRNA-based technology, and is being compared in the study to watchful waiting after surgery and chemotherapy, the current standard of care for these high-risk patients.