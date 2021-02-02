Innovative hep B vaccine under review for US approval

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review a submission from American biotech VBI Vaccines (Nasdaq: VBIV), for a hepatitis B vaccine candidate.
The company, which is developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, wants to market its 3-antigen vaccine for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus (HBV) in adults.
The submission is backed by data from two Phase III studies – PROTECT and CONSTANT – as well as other relevant data.
