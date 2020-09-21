Innovent and Lilly present findings on lung cancer combination

Chinese biopharma Innovent Biologics (HKG: 1801) and US drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have jointly announced that biomarker results from the ORIENT-11 study were released in a mini oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020.
ORIENT-11 is a randomized, double-blind, Phase III trial evaluating Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) or placebo in combination with Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for advanced or recurrent nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsqNSCLC) without sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK rearrangements.
Biomarker data analysis revealed that the MHC-II antigen presentation pathway played a key role in the immunotherapy-chemotherapy combination. Higher gene expression of this pathway was significantly associated with longer progression-free survival and could potentially serve as a predictive biomarker to select patients who can benefit from this regimen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze