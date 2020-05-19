Innovent bets on bringing checkpoint blocker to USA

Suzhou, China-based Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) has agreed a major collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to co-develop Tyvyt (sintilimab) in rare cancers in the USA.
MD Anderson will conduct clinical trials enabling Innovent to pursue approval for multiple rare cancer indications in addition to larger cancer indications.
Chief executive Michael Yu said: "We believe Tyvyt has great potential in various tumor types, both as a single agent and in combination with other inhibiting agents, and currently we are conducting more than 20 related clinical trials including over 10 registration clinical trials.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
