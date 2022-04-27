Monday 12 January 2026

Innovent IBI310 and sintilimab combo will improve access to cervical cancer treatment in China

27 April 2022
The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has recently granted breakthrough therapy (BTD) designation to China’s Innovent Biologic’s (HKEX: 01801) IBI310 in combination with Tyvyt (sintilimab) to treat patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

The move will further improve access to targeted treatment options in the current treatment paradigm of cervical cancer, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Anupama Mishra, pharma analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The current treatment paradigm of cervical cancer centers largely on surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. Radiotherapy is the mainstay treatment for all advanced cervical cancer patients who cannot undergo surgery. Furthermore, chemotherapeutics such as carboplatin and cisplatin are in active usage. However, bevacizumab and its biosimilar are the only immunotherapy approved for cervical cancer.”

