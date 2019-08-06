Sunday 11 January 2026

Innovent in deal to trial Tyvyt with Shenogen's SNG1005 in cancer

Biotechnology
6 August 2019


Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) has signed a collaboration agreement with fellow Chinese biotech firm Shenogen Pharma to evaluate the combination therapy of Innovent's Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), a fully human anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (anti-PD-1) monoclonal antibody with Shenogen's SNG1005, in patients with advanced cancer.

Market reaction was slightly negative, with Innovent’s shares closing the day down 2.24% at HK$23.95.

SNG1005 is a conjugate of angiopep-2 and paclitaxel that Shenogen licensed from overseas. Multiple Phase II clinical trials have been completed in the USA, and its Phase III clinical trial protocol has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Shenogen has the full development and commercialization rights for SNG1005 in Greater China.

