Innovent inks deal with Bolt Biotherapeutics on cancer drug research

Chinese biopharma firm Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) and US biotech Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT) have announced a drug research and development collaboration to develop three new anti-cancer therapeutic immune-stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) candidates.
The companies will leverage Innovent's proprietary therapeutic antibody portfolio and discovery capability against undisclosed oncology targets in combination with Bolt's advanced ISAC technology and myeloid biology expertise to create three new cancer treatments with the potential to provide significant benefit to patients. The Boltbody ISAC platform combines a tumor-targeting antibody, a stable non-cleavable linker, and a proprietary immune stimulant. Boltbody ISACs unite the precision of antibody targeting with the power of innate and adaptive immune system response.
Earlier this year, Bolt Bio entered a collaboration with Danish biotech Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB) for rights to this technology, worth a potential $290 million for the US firm.
