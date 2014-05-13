Inovio acquires rights to pioneering DNA research in Alzheimer's disease and MS

US biotech company Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: INO) has acquired worldwide rights (excluding China) for early preclinical therapies addressing Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis based on the academic research of Bin Wang, a professor at Fudan University's Shanghai Medical College.

Dr Wang is a pioneer in the field of DNA therapies, having worked closely with David Weiner at the University of Pennsylvania, and was the primary author on some of the earliest DNA vaccine papers and patents. Inovio will make clinical and regulatory milestone payments to the university.