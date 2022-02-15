Intellia and ONK Therapeutics enter collaboration

US genome editing company Intellia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NTLA) and ONK Therapeutics, an Ireland-headquartered innovative NK cell therapy platform company, today announced a licensing and collaboration agreement. Intellia’s shares were up 5.7% at $95.49 on the news.

NK cells are specialized, naturally occurring immune cells that play a critical role in immune activation against abnormal cells, including cancer cells. NK cells have gained significant attention in the field of cancer immunotherapy and various approaches are being explored to effectively develop and engineer NK cell-based cancer immunotherapy.

The agreement grants ONK a non-exclusive license to Intellia’s proprietary ex vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing platform and its lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based delivery technologies to develop up to five allogeneic NK cell therapies. ONK will receive exclusive rights to certain Intellia guide RNAs (gRNAs) resulting from the collaboration for use in engineering those NK cell products.