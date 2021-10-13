Sunday 11 January 2026

Intellia and SparingVision link up on ocular therapies using CRISPR/Cas9 technology

Biotechnology
13 October 2021
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based genome editing company Intellia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NTLA) and French biotech SparingVision, a genomic medicine company developing vision saving treatments for ocular diseases, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases.

As part of this collaboration, Intellia will grant SparingVision exclusive rights to Intellia’s proprietary in vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing technology for up to three ocular targets addressing diseases with significant unmet medical need. SparingVision will lead and fund the pre-clinical and clinical development for the genome editing product candidates pursued under the collaboration. In addition, the parties will research and develop novel self-inactivating AAV vectors and LNP-based approaches to address delivery of CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing reagents to the retina.

Financial terms of collaboration

