inVentiv and ACRES partner to create a global research platform for clinical trials

Two bodies are partnering to fast-track the development of a global system to support responsible conduct of clinical trials and operate them at high standards of safety, quality and efficiency.
inVentiv Clinical Trial Recruitment Solutions (iCTRS), which accelerates trials, and the Alliance for Clinical Research Excellence and Safety (ACRES), a non-profit organization that operates in the public interest for enhancing quality, safety, integrity and effectiveness in drug development and health research, have teamed up for this global clinical research platform.
Lack of uniform standards
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze