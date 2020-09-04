Sunday 11 January 2026

InxMed completes 130 million renminbi financing

Biotechnology
4 September 2020
medicines_money_stock_large

Chinese biotech InxMed (Nanjing) says that it has completed its Series A+ financing of 130 million renminbi (~$19 million), which was led by Ennovation Ventures and China Growth Capital and followed by InnoMed Capital and Grand Yangtze Capital.

The funding will support the acceleration of IN10018 clinical program and expand InxMed's portfolio. IN10018 is a potent and selective ATP-competitive focal adhesion kinase (FAK) small molecule inhibitor, with three indications undergoing clinical trials in the USA, Australia and China. These indications include uveal melanoma and NRAS mutant metastatic melanoma, diffuse gastric cancer and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

InxMed owns the exclusive global rights for development and commercialization of IN10018. The funding will also help to strengthen the company's highly efficient translational platform and enrich differentiable pipeline to enable the company's "best-in-disease combination" strategy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Chinese investors lead $100 million financing for 'world-class' Kymab
24 November 2016
Biotechnology
Chi-Med IPO reflects ambition to go global
15 April 2019
Biotechnology
A2 Biothera raises $71.5 million to develop its Tmod platform
7 October 2020
Biotechnology
Chinese biotechs' evolving take on in-licensing deals
1 December 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze