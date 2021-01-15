Ipsen keeps on making case for Botox rival Dysport

Sharing results at the TOXINS 2021 conference, organized by the International Neurotoxin Association, French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) has announced new Phase III analyses for Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA).

The results highlight the length of the duration of response for Dysport, an injectable form of a botulinum neurotoxin, in five therapeutic indications.

The product, which is approved in more than 90 countries, works by blocking the effective transmission of nerve impulses and thereby reducing muscular contractions.