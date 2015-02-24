Ipsen pays 6 million euros for option to acquire Canbex

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) today announced that UK-based biotech firm Canbex Therapeutics has granted an option giving Ipsen the exclusive right to purchase 100% of Canbex shares upon completion of the Phase IIa study of Canbex’ lead candidate for the treatment of spasticity in people with multiple sclerosis (MS), known as VSN16R.
Canbex is a spin-off of University College London (UCL) that raised a Series A financing of £2.3 million (around $3.5 million at current exchange rates) in 2013 from MS Ventures (the corporate venture arm of Merck Serono (part of Merck KGaA), the Wellcome Trust and UCL Business Plc.
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