Ipsen strengthens its pre-clinical oncology pipeline with BAKX deal

Biotechnology
28 July 2021
Marking a second licensing deal this month, French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPSEY) has signed an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with US biotech BAKX Therapeutics to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize BKX-001 as a potential treatment for leukemia, lymphoma and solid tumors.

BAX is a novel target in this pathway that is downstream of all anti-apoptotic proteins like BCL-2, BCL-XL, MCL-1 etc. Direct activation of BAX has several possible outcomes as an investigational cancer therapy, potentially addressing multiple tumor types and the resistance encountered while targeting only the antiapoptotic BCL-2 family proteins. BAX activation by small-molecule agonists have been shown to promote apoptosis in leukemia-cell lines and human samples, while sparing healthy cells in vitro and suppress human acute myeloid leukemia xenografts and increased host survival without toxicity in vivo.

Financial terms of the collaboration

