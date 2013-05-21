Is failure to adopt business process management putting the pharma industry at risk?

The dynamic pharmaceutical, biotech and life-science sectors are constantly evolving. With frequent mergers, acquisitions, competitive pressures and the need to meet stringent regulation, companies operating in this arena need to be able to analyze and streamline core business processes - as well as deliver corporate and regulatory governance to the highest standards, say Jeff Fraleigh, US senior vice president and Eileen Cairo, senior consultant at Casewise, in a contributed article for The Pharma Letter.
The pharma sector is synonymous with innovation, but there is a general sense that these organizations often don’t have their “houses in order” when it comes to the adoption of efficient processes, communication and reporting tools. Indeed, many still rely on out-dated methods to support areas like R&D manufacturing, clinical trials, sales and marketing activities.
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