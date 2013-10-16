Thursday 8 January 2026

Isis Pharma earns $10 million milestone in deal with Biogen

Biotechnology
16 October 2013

Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) says that it has earned a $10 million milestone payment from fellow USA-based biotech company Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) related to the selection and advancement of ISIS-DMPKRx to treat myotonic dystrophy type I (DM1).

"We are very pleased with the successes we are having in our alliance with Biogen Idec. The progress we have made is evidenced in our spinal muscular atrophy and myotonic dystrophy programs. In less than two years, we discovered and advanced ISIS-DMPKRx into development, and we plan to begin human clinical studies next year," said B Lynne Parshall, chief operating officer at Isis.

"Myotonic dystrophy represents an ideal opportunity for antisense as the disease-causing gene produces a toxic RNA that is not easily targeted with traditional therapeutic approaches," said C Frank Bennett, senior vice president of research at Isis. "In our preclinical studies, we and our collaborators, Drs Charles Thornton and Thurman Wheeler at the University of Rochester, have been able to target the toxic RNA with antisense, remove the toxic RNA and restore normal cell function. We look forward to working with Biogen Idec to move this program into human clinical trials."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze